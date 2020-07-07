All apartments in Los Angeles
230 E 59th Pl
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:14 AM

230 E 59th Pl

230 East 59th Place · No Longer Available
Location

230 East 59th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90003
CANNDU

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
15,00- Large 2Bed /1.0 appointment upstairs. Walking distance of school

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 E 59th Pl have any available units?
230 E 59th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 230 E 59th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
230 E 59th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 E 59th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 230 E 59th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 230 E 59th Pl offer parking?
No, 230 E 59th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 230 E 59th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 E 59th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 E 59th Pl have a pool?
No, 230 E 59th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 230 E 59th Pl have accessible units?
No, 230 E 59th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 230 E 59th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 E 59th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 E 59th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 E 59th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

