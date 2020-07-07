Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
230 E 59th Pl
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:14 AM
1 of 8
230 E 59th Pl
230 East 59th Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
230 East 59th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90003
CANNDU
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
15,00- Large 2Bed /1.0 appointment upstairs. Walking distance of school
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 230 E 59th Pl have any available units?
230 E 59th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 230 E 59th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
230 E 59th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 E 59th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 230 E 59th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 230 E 59th Pl offer parking?
No, 230 E 59th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 230 E 59th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 E 59th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 E 59th Pl have a pool?
No, 230 E 59th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 230 E 59th Pl have accessible units?
No, 230 E 59th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 230 E 59th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 E 59th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 E 59th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 E 59th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
