22931 Burbank Boulevard

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Located in the sought -after Walnut Acres of Woodland Hills, sits this custom contemporary modern estate. Situated on a .5 acre lot, step through the front gates onto this maintenance free landscape. Enter through the front door of the main home and experience the warm feeling of elegance and tranquility. This home offers newly remodeled laminate flooring, vaulted ceiling accented with custom recessed lighting throughout, and a semi open floor plan that gives way to the custom chefs kitchen for all your culinary needs. Directly off the kitchen sits the grand bonus room that can double as a playroom or large home office. All 6 of the large queen/king sized bedrooms in the main house feature oversized closets and are filled with great natural lighting in close proximity to 3 luxury modern bathrooms. The 2 back bedrooms provide direct access to the southern plantation style porch with a lushes tropical landscaped backyard. The custom guest house positioned behind the main home offers great open concept living with 4 expansive light filled bedrooms and massive closet space with easy access to 2 luxurious bathrooms. This guest home comes equipped with its own custom kitchen. Also, provided for your pooch, is a doggy door so they can come and go as they please. Enjoy many great family get-togethers on this lavish tropical .5 acre maintenance free property.