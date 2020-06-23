All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22931 Burbank Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22931 Burbank Boulevard
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:08 AM

22931 Burbank Boulevard

22931 Burbank Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22931 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Located in the sought -after Walnut Acres of Woodland Hills, sits this custom contemporary modern estate. Situated on a .5 acre lot, step through the front gates onto this maintenance free landscape. Enter through the front door of the main home and experience the warm feeling of elegance and tranquility. This home offers newly remodeled laminate flooring, vaulted ceiling accented with custom recessed lighting throughout, and a semi open floor plan that gives way to the custom chefs kitchen for all your culinary needs. Directly off the kitchen sits the grand bonus room that can double as a playroom or large home office. All 6 of the large queen/king sized bedrooms in the main house feature oversized closets and are filled with great natural lighting in close proximity to 3 luxury modern bathrooms. The 2 back bedrooms provide direct access to the southern plantation style porch with a lushes tropical landscaped backyard. The custom guest house positioned behind the main home offers great open concept living with 4 expansive light filled bedrooms and massive closet space with easy access to 2 luxurious bathrooms. This guest home comes equipped with its own custom kitchen. Also, provided for your pooch, is a doggy door so they can come and go as they please. Enjoy many great family get-togethers on this lavish tropical .5 acre maintenance free property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22931 Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
22931 Burbank Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22931 Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 22931 Burbank Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22931 Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
22931 Burbank Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22931 Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 22931 Burbank Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22931 Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 22931 Burbank Boulevard offers parking.
Does 22931 Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22931 Burbank Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22931 Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
No, 22931 Burbank Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 22931 Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 22931 Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 22931 Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22931 Burbank Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College