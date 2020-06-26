22919 Sylvan Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Woodland Hills property offering all the comforts of home! Amenities include: single story floorplan w/4BR + 2BA + almost 1800 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; family room; eat-in kitchen w/pantry + appliances included (stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); formal dining area; master bedroom w/walk-in closet + three-quarter bath; central air; washer + dryer hook-ups; carpet floors; master bedroom + backyard patio wired w/speakers for sound; sprinkler system; 2 car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; cul-de-sac lot; part of Hale Middle School + El Camino High School;