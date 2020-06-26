All apartments in Los Angeles
22919 Sylvan Street

22919 Sylvan Street · No Longer Available
Location

22919 Sylvan Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Woodland Hills property offering all the comforts of home! Amenities include: single story floorplan w/4BR + 2BA + almost 1800 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; family room; eat-in kitchen w/pantry + appliances included (stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); formal dining area; master bedroom w/walk-in closet + three-quarter bath; central air; washer + dryer hook-ups; carpet floors; master bedroom + backyard patio wired w/speakers for sound; sprinkler system; 2 car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; cul-de-sac lot; part of Hale Middle School + El Camino High School;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22919 Sylvan Street have any available units?
22919 Sylvan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22919 Sylvan Street have?
Some of 22919 Sylvan Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22919 Sylvan Street currently offering any rent specials?
22919 Sylvan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22919 Sylvan Street pet-friendly?
No, 22919 Sylvan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22919 Sylvan Street offer parking?
Yes, 22919 Sylvan Street offers parking.
Does 22919 Sylvan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22919 Sylvan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22919 Sylvan Street have a pool?
No, 22919 Sylvan Street does not have a pool.
Does 22919 Sylvan Street have accessible units?
No, 22919 Sylvan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22919 Sylvan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22919 Sylvan Street has units with dishwashers.
