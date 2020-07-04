22907 Lull Street (bedroom2)

Amenities
Shared private room and full bath for rent in amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in West Hills. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 5th 2020. $1,250/month rent. $800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.