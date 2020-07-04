All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22907 Lull Street (bedroom2).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22907 Lull Street (bedroom2)
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:08 AM

22907 Lull Street (bedroom2)

22907 Lull Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22907 Lull Street, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Shared private room and full bath for rent in amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in West Hills. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 5th 2020. $1,250/month rent. $800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22907 Lull Street (bedroom2) have any available units?
22907 Lull Street (bedroom2) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22907 Lull Street (bedroom2) have?
Some of 22907 Lull Street (bedroom2)'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22907 Lull Street (bedroom2) currently offering any rent specials?
22907 Lull Street (bedroom2) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22907 Lull Street (bedroom2) pet-friendly?
Yes, 22907 Lull Street (bedroom2) is pet friendly.
Does 22907 Lull Street (bedroom2) offer parking?
No, 22907 Lull Street (bedroom2) does not offer parking.
Does 22907 Lull Street (bedroom2) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22907 Lull Street (bedroom2) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22907 Lull Street (bedroom2) have a pool?
Yes, 22907 Lull Street (bedroom2) has a pool.
Does 22907 Lull Street (bedroom2) have accessible units?
No, 22907 Lull Street (bedroom2) does not have accessible units.
Does 22907 Lull Street (bedroom2) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22907 Lull Street (bedroom2) has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College