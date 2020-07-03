All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 229 W 70th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
229 W 70th Street
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

229 W 70th Street

229 West 70th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

229 West 70th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
CANNDU

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Lower level newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with private laundry hook ups, new modern kitchen with quartz tops, new porceline tile flooring, new bathrooms, windows, paint, etc..comes with one parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 W 70th Street have any available units?
229 W 70th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 229 W 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
229 W 70th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 W 70th Street pet-friendly?
No, 229 W 70th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 229 W 70th Street offer parking?
Yes, 229 W 70th Street offers parking.
Does 229 W 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 W 70th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 W 70th Street have a pool?
No, 229 W 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 229 W 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 229 W 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 229 W 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 W 70th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 229 W 70th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 W 70th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College