229 West 70th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003 CANNDU
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Lower level newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with private laundry hook ups, new modern kitchen with quartz tops, new porceline tile flooring, new bathrooms, windows, paint, etc..comes with one parking space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 229 W 70th Street have any available units?
229 W 70th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.