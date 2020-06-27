2285 Elanita Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

ONE OF A KIND, HUGE PARKLIKE YARD. Gorgeous 1652 square foot Ranch Style 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on an extra large over 1/4 acre, fully useable lot, with a covered patio, large entertainment deck area with custom fire pit and bistro lights. The gentle sloping terraced uphill area has been professionally landscaped with expensive, elegant walkways and beautiful retaining walls. Located on a quiet Street in Upper Vista Del Oro, a few short blocks to Averill Park. This home has beautiful, newly finished, solid oak hardwood floors, Custom Recessed lighting, and Dual Pane Vinyl Windows Throughout giving the home lots of Sunshine and Natural Light. A Large Newly Remodeled Gourmet Kitchen, with Quartz Counter Tops, and a 5 burner stove is located a few steps from the Sliding Doors to the Majestic yard. For the handymen there is nice workshop under the house accessible from the garage. Shows like a model. Hurry this one won't last!!!

