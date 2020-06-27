All apartments in Los Angeles
2285 Elanita Dr
Last updated March 11 2020 at 4:22 AM

2285 Elanita Dr

2285 Elanita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2285 Elanita Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
ONE OF A KIND, HUGE PARKLIKE YARD. Gorgeous 1652 square foot Ranch Style 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on an extra large over 1/4 acre, fully useable lot, with a covered patio, large entertainment deck area with custom fire pit and bistro lights. The gentle sloping terraced uphill area has been professionally landscaped with expensive, elegant walkways and beautiful retaining walls. Located on a quiet Street in Upper Vista Del Oro, a few short blocks to Averill Park. This home has beautiful, newly finished, solid oak hardwood floors, Custom Recessed lighting, and Dual Pane Vinyl Windows Throughout giving the home lots of Sunshine and Natural Light. A Large Newly Remodeled Gourmet Kitchen, with Quartz Counter Tops, and a 5 burner stove is located a few steps from the Sliding Doors to the Majestic yard. For the handymen there is nice workshop under the house accessible from the garage. Shows like a model. Hurry this one won't last!!!
To view this unit please register on our website www.harborpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2285 Elanita Dr have any available units?
2285 Elanita Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2285 Elanita Dr have?
Some of 2285 Elanita Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2285 Elanita Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2285 Elanita Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2285 Elanita Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2285 Elanita Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2285 Elanita Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2285 Elanita Dr offers parking.
Does 2285 Elanita Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2285 Elanita Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2285 Elanita Dr have a pool?
No, 2285 Elanita Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2285 Elanita Dr have accessible units?
No, 2285 Elanita Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2285 Elanita Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2285 Elanita Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

