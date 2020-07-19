All apartments in Los Angeles
22841 Calabash Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22841 Calabash Street

22841 Calabash Street · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

22841 Calabash Street, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
MID CENTURY MODERN HOME SOUTH OF THE BLVD. ON A SUPER QUIET STREET, GREAT SCHOOLS, CALABASAS ADJACENT.
HARDWOOD FLOORS THRUOGH OUT. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. FENCED IN BACK YARD, HARDSCAPED VERY LOW MAINTENANCE. DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22841 Calabash Street have any available units?
22841 Calabash Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 22841 Calabash Street currently offering any rent specials?
22841 Calabash Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22841 Calabash Street pet-friendly?
No, 22841 Calabash Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22841 Calabash Street offer parking?
Yes, 22841 Calabash Street offers parking.
Does 22841 Calabash Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22841 Calabash Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22841 Calabash Street have a pool?
No, 22841 Calabash Street does not have a pool.
Does 22841 Calabash Street have accessible units?
No, 22841 Calabash Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22841 Calabash Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22841 Calabash Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22841 Calabash Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22841 Calabash Street does not have units with air conditioning.
