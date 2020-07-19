22841 Calabash Street, Los Angeles, CA 91364 Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
MID CENTURY MODERN HOME SOUTH OF THE BLVD. ON A SUPER QUIET STREET, GREAT SCHOOLS, CALABASAS ADJACENT. HARDWOOD FLOORS THRUOGH OUT. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. FENCED IN BACK YARD, HARDSCAPED VERY LOW MAINTENANCE. DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
