2280 San Ysidro Drive

2280 San Ysidro Drive
Location

2280 San Ysidro Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Beverly Crest

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Contemporary home offers comfort & quality to charm the most discerning buyer. Perched on a knoll just minutes
from & overlooking Beverly Hills, this wonderful remodeled home feature views through the canyon & out to the city & ocean

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2280 San Ysidro Drive have any available units?
2280 San Ysidro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2280 San Ysidro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2280 San Ysidro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2280 San Ysidro Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2280 San Ysidro Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2280 San Ysidro Drive offer parking?
No, 2280 San Ysidro Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2280 San Ysidro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2280 San Ysidro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2280 San Ysidro Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2280 San Ysidro Drive has a pool.
Does 2280 San Ysidro Drive have accessible units?
No, 2280 San Ysidro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2280 San Ysidro Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2280 San Ysidro Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2280 San Ysidro Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2280 San Ysidro Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
