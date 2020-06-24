All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2278 CENTURY Hill

2278 N Century Hill · No Longer Available
Location

2278 N Century Hill, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Century City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
sauna
Enter the prestigious travertine foyer with 20' ceilings, formal living room, formal den/family room with custom cabinetry including a walk-in bar, formal dining room, bright breakfast room; all with spectacular city and mountain views, even the kitchen has views! This home contains many of the original unique sophisticated retro finishes. Walls, walls, walls, a true art collector's dream! A private grand suite sits at one end of the residence consisting of a beautiful master bedroom, his and her walk-in closets, 2 bathrooms, each with their own steam/shower and separate tubs, bonus closets, an office, and a custom private wine parlor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2278 CENTURY Hill have any available units?
2278 CENTURY Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2278 CENTURY Hill have?
Some of 2278 CENTURY Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2278 CENTURY Hill currently offering any rent specials?
2278 CENTURY Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2278 CENTURY Hill pet-friendly?
No, 2278 CENTURY Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2278 CENTURY Hill offer parking?
No, 2278 CENTURY Hill does not offer parking.
Does 2278 CENTURY Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2278 CENTURY Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2278 CENTURY Hill have a pool?
Yes, 2278 CENTURY Hill has a pool.
Does 2278 CENTURY Hill have accessible units?
No, 2278 CENTURY Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 2278 CENTURY Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2278 CENTURY Hill has units with dishwashers.
