2278 CENTURY Hill

Amenities
Enter the prestigious travertine foyer with 20' ceilings, formal living room, formal den/family room with custom cabinetry including a walk-in bar, formal dining room, bright breakfast room; all with spectacular city and mountain views, even the kitchen has views! This home contains many of the original unique sophisticated retro finishes. Walls, walls, walls, a true art collector's dream! A private grand suite sits at one end of the residence consisting of a beautiful master bedroom, his and her walk-in closets, 2 bathrooms, each with their own steam/shower and separate tubs, bonus closets, an office, and a custom private wine parlor.