Los Angeles, CA
/
2275 HL CENTURY
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:24 AM
1 of 37
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2275 HL CENTURY
2275 Hill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Los Angeles
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location
2275 Hill Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2275 HL CENTURY have any available units?
2275 HL CENTURY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 2275 HL CENTURY currently offering any rent specials?
2275 HL CENTURY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2275 HL CENTURY pet-friendly?
No, 2275 HL CENTURY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2275 HL CENTURY offer parking?
Yes, 2275 HL CENTURY offers parking.
Does 2275 HL CENTURY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2275 HL CENTURY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2275 HL CENTURY have a pool?
No, 2275 HL CENTURY does not have a pool.
Does 2275 HL CENTURY have accessible units?
No, 2275 HL CENTURY does not have accessible units.
Does 2275 HL CENTURY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2275 HL CENTURY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2275 HL CENTURY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2275 HL CENTURY does not have units with air conditioning.
