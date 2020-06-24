All apartments in Los Angeles
22728 Oxnard Street
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

22728 Oxnard Street

22728 W Oxnard St · No Longer Available
Location

22728 W Oxnard St, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Custom Estate-Walnut Acres Adjacent! Truly An Entertainer’s Paradise, This Jaw Dropper Is One You Have To See To Believe! Nestled Privately Behind Automatic Sleek White Gates, Find A Grand Entrance Complete W/ A Circular Driveway Adorned W/ A Grandiose Radial Fountain, State Of The Art 26 Camera Security System, Ample Space For Parking & Soothing Koi Pond-All Surrounded By Lush Landscaping. The Long Drive Way Leads To Double Wrought Iron Doors & A Fantastic Entry Way, Open-Free Flowing Layout W/ Head To Toe Custom Finishes Throughout. This Smart Home Features 80 Solar Panels, High Vaulted Ceilings, LED Recessed Lights, New Windows W/Custom Privacy Features, Chef’s Kitchen, A Swarovski Crystal Infused Stone Wall, An Accent Wall Covered By Designer Autographed-Roberto Cavalli Imported Wallpaper. A Fully Equipped Gym/Pilates Studio, Soothing Built In Fish Tank ,Fully Stocked Bar In The Billiard Room, Modern Master Suite W/His & Her Walk In Closets & Spacious Master Bath W/ Steam Shower. Luxury Awaits! Enjoy The Indoor-Outdoor Miami Vibe ,Multiple Cabanas, Baja Pebble Tech Pool & Spa, Fountains, Manicured Lawn-Perfect For A Soccer Match, Putting Green, Full Size Basketball Court/Tennis Court, Palm Trees, Outdoor Shower, Multiple Fire Pits, Vegas Style Camera Security System, Full Outdoor Kitchen Equipped W/ A Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Grill, Granite Counter Tops & Plenty Of Seating For Guests! Don’t Forget The Hammock & Beach Style Relaxation Area...Available Fully Furnished!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22728 Oxnard Street have any available units?
22728 Oxnard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22728 Oxnard Street have?
Some of 22728 Oxnard Street's amenities include putting green, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22728 Oxnard Street currently offering any rent specials?
22728 Oxnard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22728 Oxnard Street pet-friendly?
No, 22728 Oxnard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22728 Oxnard Street offer parking?
Yes, 22728 Oxnard Street offers parking.
Does 22728 Oxnard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22728 Oxnard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22728 Oxnard Street have a pool?
Yes, 22728 Oxnard Street has a pool.
Does 22728 Oxnard Street have accessible units?
No, 22728 Oxnard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22728 Oxnard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22728 Oxnard Street has units with dishwashers.
