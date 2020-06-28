All apartments in Los Angeles
22726 Covello Street

22726 Covello Street
Location

22726 Covello Street, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Quaint single family home in a desirable area in West Hills. 2 bedrooms and 2 bath with large walk-in closet, attached garage, hardwood floors, modern appliances including washer and dryer, fenced yard, jacuzzi, brand new central air system and more! The house has an open floor plan perfect for dinner parties, as well as, a large front and backyard located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Will consider a pet with additional deposit. It's centrally located, in walking distance of grocery stores, dry cleaners, coffee shops, schools and minutes away from Warner Center, Topanga Mall, and the Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22726 Covello Street have any available units?
22726 Covello Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22726 Covello Street have?
Some of 22726 Covello Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22726 Covello Street currently offering any rent specials?
22726 Covello Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22726 Covello Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 22726 Covello Street is pet friendly.
Does 22726 Covello Street offer parking?
Yes, 22726 Covello Street offers parking.
Does 22726 Covello Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22726 Covello Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22726 Covello Street have a pool?
No, 22726 Covello Street does not have a pool.
Does 22726 Covello Street have accessible units?
No, 22726 Covello Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22726 Covello Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22726 Covello Street does not have units with dishwashers.
