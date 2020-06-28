22726 Covello Street

Amenities

Quaint single family home in a desirable area in West Hills. 2 bedrooms and 2 bath with large walk-in closet, attached garage, hardwood floors, modern appliances including washer and dryer, fenced yard, jacuzzi, brand new central air system and more! The house has an open floor plan perfect for dinner parties, as well as, a large front and backyard located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Will consider a pet with additional deposit. It's centrally located, in walking distance of grocery stores, dry cleaners, coffee shops, schools and minutes away from Warner Center, Topanga Mall, and the Village.