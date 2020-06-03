Rent Calculator
22719 CASS Avenue
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
22719 CASS Avenue
22719 Cass Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
22719 Cass Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautifully updated. Large yard with swimmers pool. Ready for immediate occupancy
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22719 CASS Avenue have any available units?
22719 CASS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 22719 CASS Avenue have?
Some of 22719 CASS Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 22719 CASS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22719 CASS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22719 CASS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 22719 CASS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 22719 CASS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 22719 CASS Avenue offers parking.
Does 22719 CASS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22719 CASS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22719 CASS Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 22719 CASS Avenue has a pool.
Does 22719 CASS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 22719 CASS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 22719 CASS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 22719 CASS Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
