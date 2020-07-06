Rent Calculator
Last updated June 10 2020 at 11:38 AM
2271 LN BETTY
2271 Betty Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2271 Betty Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2271 LN BETTY have any available units?
2271 LN BETTY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 2271 LN BETTY currently offering any rent specials?
2271 LN BETTY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2271 LN BETTY pet-friendly?
No, 2271 LN BETTY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2271 LN BETTY offer parking?
Yes, 2271 LN BETTY offers parking.
Does 2271 LN BETTY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2271 LN BETTY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2271 LN BETTY have a pool?
No, 2271 LN BETTY does not have a pool.
Does 2271 LN BETTY have accessible units?
No, 2271 LN BETTY does not have accessible units.
Does 2271 LN BETTY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2271 LN BETTY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2271 LN BETTY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2271 LN BETTY does not have units with air conditioning.
