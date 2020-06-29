All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 227 East 52nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
227 East 52nd Street
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:02 PM

227 East 52nd Street

227 East 52nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

227 East 52nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90011
Vernon-Main

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 East 52nd Street have any available units?
227 East 52nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 227 East 52nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
227 East 52nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 East 52nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 227 East 52nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 227 East 52nd Street offer parking?
No, 227 East 52nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 227 East 52nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 East 52nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 East 52nd Street have a pool?
No, 227 East 52nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 227 East 52nd Street have accessible units?
No, 227 East 52nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 227 East 52nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 East 52nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 East 52nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 East 52nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College