All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22622 Cohasset St cohasset.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Los Angeles, CA
22622 Cohasset St cohasset
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM
1 of 5
22622 Cohasset St cohasset
22622 Cohasset Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
22622 Cohasset Street, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great corner house - Property Id: 145786
Great corner location private back yard with pool.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145786p
Property Id 145786
(RLNE5081889)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22622 Cohasset St cohasset have any available units?
22622 Cohasset St cohasset doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 22622 Cohasset St cohasset have?
Some of 22622 Cohasset St cohasset's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 22622 Cohasset St cohasset currently offering any rent specials?
22622 Cohasset St cohasset is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22622 Cohasset St cohasset pet-friendly?
Yes, 22622 Cohasset St cohasset is pet friendly.
Does 22622 Cohasset St cohasset offer parking?
No, 22622 Cohasset St cohasset does not offer parking.
Does 22622 Cohasset St cohasset have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22622 Cohasset St cohasset does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22622 Cohasset St cohasset have a pool?
Yes, 22622 Cohasset St cohasset has a pool.
Does 22622 Cohasset St cohasset have accessible units?
No, 22622 Cohasset St cohasset does not have accessible units.
Does 22622 Cohasset St cohasset have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22622 Cohasset St cohasset has units with dishwashers.
