Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22615 Mariano St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22615 Mariano St
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:56 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
22615 Mariano St
22615 Mariano Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
22615 Mariano Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1280; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $3900.00; IMRID18282
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22615 Mariano St have any available units?
22615 Mariano St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 22615 Mariano St have?
Some of 22615 Mariano St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 22615 Mariano St currently offering any rent specials?
22615 Mariano St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22615 Mariano St pet-friendly?
No, 22615 Mariano St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 22615 Mariano St offer parking?
Yes, 22615 Mariano St offers parking.
Does 22615 Mariano St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22615 Mariano St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22615 Mariano St have a pool?
No, 22615 Mariano St does not have a pool.
Does 22615 Mariano St have accessible units?
No, 22615 Mariano St does not have accessible units.
Does 22615 Mariano St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22615 Mariano St has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College