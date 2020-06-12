All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22615 Mariano St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22615 Mariano St
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:56 AM

22615 Mariano St

22615 Mariano Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22615 Mariano Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1280; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $3900.00; IMRID18282

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22615 Mariano St have any available units?
22615 Mariano St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22615 Mariano St have?
Some of 22615 Mariano St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22615 Mariano St currently offering any rent specials?
22615 Mariano St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22615 Mariano St pet-friendly?
No, 22615 Mariano St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22615 Mariano St offer parking?
Yes, 22615 Mariano St offers parking.
Does 22615 Mariano St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22615 Mariano St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22615 Mariano St have a pool?
No, 22615 Mariano St does not have a pool.
Does 22615 Mariano St have accessible units?
No, 22615 Mariano St does not have accessible units.
Does 22615 Mariano St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22615 Mariano St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College