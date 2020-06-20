Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22612 Clarendon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22612 Clarendon Street
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:43 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
22612 Clarendon Street
22612 Clarendon Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
22612 Clarendon Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
new construction
pet friendly
4 bedroom, 2 bathroom new construction (1-year-old) POOL HOUSE in Woodland Hills ready to move in
4 bedroom, 2 bathroom new construction (1-year-old) POOL HOUSE in Woodland Hills ready to move in
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22612 Clarendon Street have any available units?
22612 Clarendon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 22612 Clarendon Street have?
Some of 22612 Clarendon Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 22612 Clarendon Street currently offering any rent specials?
22612 Clarendon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22612 Clarendon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 22612 Clarendon Street is pet friendly.
Does 22612 Clarendon Street offer parking?
Yes, 22612 Clarendon Street offers parking.
Does 22612 Clarendon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22612 Clarendon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22612 Clarendon Street have a pool?
Yes, 22612 Clarendon Street has a pool.
Does 22612 Clarendon Street have accessible units?
No, 22612 Clarendon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22612 Clarendon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22612 Clarendon Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College