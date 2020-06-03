22541 QUINTA Road

Amenities

Spanish Med. with views, pool + spa just waiting for a large family. Lovely homes abound in the neighborhood. Unbelieveable amount of storage. 2-story entry with circular staircase and impressive crystal chandelier. Spacious kitchen w/ center island, BK area + butler's pantry. Formal dining rm., Living room, Family Room with wetbar. Master suite has double-sided FP separating sitting rm. + huge walk-in closet and spa tub. 4 brs. upstairs are ensuite +1 has a sauna. Enjoy your built-in barbeque, pool & spa.