All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22541 QUINTA Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22541 QUINTA Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

22541 QUINTA Road

22541 Quinta Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22541 Quinta Road, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
Spanish Med. with views, pool + spa just waiting for a large family. Lovely homes abound in the neighborhood. Unbelieveable amount of storage. 2-story entry with circular staircase and impressive crystal chandelier. Spacious kitchen w/ center island, BK area + butler's pantry. Formal dining rm., Living room, Family Room with wetbar. Master suite has double-sided FP separating sitting rm. + huge walk-in closet and spa tub. 4 brs. upstairs are ensuite +1 has a sauna. Enjoy your built-in barbeque, pool & spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22541 QUINTA Road have any available units?
22541 QUINTA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22541 QUINTA Road have?
Some of 22541 QUINTA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22541 QUINTA Road currently offering any rent specials?
22541 QUINTA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22541 QUINTA Road pet-friendly?
No, 22541 QUINTA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22541 QUINTA Road offer parking?
Yes, 22541 QUINTA Road offers parking.
Does 22541 QUINTA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22541 QUINTA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22541 QUINTA Road have a pool?
Yes, 22541 QUINTA Road has a pool.
Does 22541 QUINTA Road have accessible units?
No, 22541 QUINTA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 22541 QUINTA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22541 QUINTA Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Burbank Village Apartments
12244 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College