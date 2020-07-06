Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22533 ST CLARENDON.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22533 ST CLARENDON
Last updated April 21 2020 at 8:35 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
22533 ST CLARENDON
22533 Clarendon Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
22533 Clarendon Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NEWLY upgraded and remodeled home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22533 ST CLARENDON have any available units?
22533 ST CLARENDON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 22533 ST CLARENDON currently offering any rent specials?
22533 ST CLARENDON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22533 ST CLARENDON pet-friendly?
No, 22533 ST CLARENDON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 22533 ST CLARENDON offer parking?
No, 22533 ST CLARENDON does not offer parking.
Does 22533 ST CLARENDON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22533 ST CLARENDON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22533 ST CLARENDON have a pool?
No, 22533 ST CLARENDON does not have a pool.
Does 22533 ST CLARENDON have accessible units?
No, 22533 ST CLARENDON does not have accessible units.
Does 22533 ST CLARENDON have units with dishwashers?
No, 22533 ST CLARENDON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22533 ST CLARENDON have units with air conditioning?
No, 22533 ST CLARENDON does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Kingsley Court
1345 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College