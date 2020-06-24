All apartments in Los Angeles
22528 Lull St

22528 Lull Street · (818) 727-0100
Location

22528 Lull Street, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 22528 Lull St · Avail. Sep 1

$3,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1790 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
22528 Lull St Available 09/01/20 Charming 4 Br 2 Ba House in Canoga Park - Welcome to this spacious 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the lovely Canoga Park! This light and bright home has an open floor plan concept that includes a living room with wood burning fireplace, wood like floors and formal dining room. It has, plenty of closets, a covered patio/bonus room that is great for entertaining and lots of trees. Pet friendly, including large dogs. Owner provides gardening service.

Located close to the Warner Center, minutes to The Village, shops, restaurants, Costco, movie theaters, Westfield Malls!

Come check out this quiet & safe neighborhood!

(RLNE3444521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22528 Lull St have any available units?
22528 Lull St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22528 Lull St have?
Some of 22528 Lull St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22528 Lull St currently offering any rent specials?
22528 Lull St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22528 Lull St pet-friendly?
Yes, 22528 Lull St is pet friendly.
Does 22528 Lull St offer parking?
Yes, 22528 Lull St offers parking.
Does 22528 Lull St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22528 Lull St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22528 Lull St have a pool?
No, 22528 Lull St does not have a pool.
Does 22528 Lull St have accessible units?
No, 22528 Lull St does not have accessible units.
Does 22528 Lull St have units with dishwashers?
No, 22528 Lull St does not have units with dishwashers.
