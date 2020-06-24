Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

22528 Lull St Available 09/01/20 Charming 4 Br 2 Ba House in Canoga Park - Welcome to this spacious 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the lovely Canoga Park! This light and bright home has an open floor plan concept that includes a living room with wood burning fireplace, wood like floors and formal dining room. It has, plenty of closets, a covered patio/bonus room that is great for entertaining and lots of trees. Pet friendly, including large dogs. Owner provides gardening service.



Located close to the Warner Center, minutes to The Village, shops, restaurants, Costco, movie theaters, Westfield Malls!



Come check out this quiet & safe neighborhood!



(RLNE3444521)