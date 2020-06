Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities alarm system parking pool

* No pets please*



* 2 bedroom 1 bath for $1,875 a month

* 2 bedroom 2 FULL baths for $2,125 a month



* Upper floor

* Bright & quiet

* Controlled access & Individual alarm system

* completely freshly painted

* Central air/heat

* Carpet

* Gas fire place



* Kitchen features:

Breakfast nook

Gas Range

Double sink

Built-in Microwave

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

& More....



* Ample closet space

* Private Balcony or Patio



* Laundry rooms & Trash chute in each floor

* Pool & Jacuzzi

* 2 FULLY Gated assigned subterranean parking spaces

* Paid water & garbage

* One year lease

* On-site seasoned management and maintenance services



On Approved Credit Only.

Price and terms are subject to change without notice.

Units' features & decor are varied.



No Pets Allowed



