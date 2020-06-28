All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

225

225 North Los Angeles Street · No Longer Available
Location

225 North Los Angeles Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,930* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,990* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $2,790* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $2,880/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this cheery Downtown furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and charming living room with great views. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Los Angeles has to offer! (ID #LAX33)

Designed With You In Mind

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Los Angeles vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Doorman
-Pet Friendly
-Swimming Pool
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Roof Deck
-Garden
-Library
-Bike Storage
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

Located in DTLA, this furnished apartment invites you to explore the heart of one of LAs fastest-growing neighborhoods. Today, the area represents the central business district of the city and hosts the Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC), a world-class convention and exhibition space. From museums, like The Broad, to restaurants and bars in the Historic Core or concerts and sporting events in South Park, this modern metropolis offers a well-balanced blend of business and pleasure. Among the top attractions of the area is the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Some people say that the experience of hearing a performance in its main hall is like being inside a violin. The Arts District and Chinatown are also two of the trendiest spots in Los Angeles with new restaurants and nightlife options.

A Few Things To Note

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 have any available units?
225 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 have?
Some of 225's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 currently offering any rent specials?
225 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 pet-friendly?
No, 225 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 225 offer parking?
Yes, 225 offers parking.
Does 225 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 have a pool?
Yes, 225 has a pool.
Does 225 have accessible units?
No, 225 does not have accessible units.
Does 225 have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 does not have units with dishwashers.
