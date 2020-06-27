All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

2235 W 25th St. #109

2235 West 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2235 West 25th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
1 Bed 1 Bath apartment close to the ocean. - Come and see this 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment before its gone. Apartment features large living room, wood flooring with carpeted bedroom and tile flooring in the bathroom. This apartment has plenty of windows were you will have much sun light coming in and can also enjoy the ocean view right from the pool. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, located near Trump National Golf Course and shopping centers.

No Pets
Good Credit

Professionally managed by Day And Associates
(562) 633-6313
Apply online at www.dayandassociatespm.com
Showings are Monday - Friday 9 AM to 5 PM

Weekend showings from 10 AM to 4 PM call or text (626) 905-3234

(RLNE5047791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 W 25th St. #109 have any available units?
2235 W 25th St. #109 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2235 W 25th St. #109 have?
Some of 2235 W 25th St. #109's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2235 W 25th St. #109 currently offering any rent specials?
2235 W 25th St. #109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 W 25th St. #109 pet-friendly?
No, 2235 W 25th St. #109 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2235 W 25th St. #109 offer parking?
No, 2235 W 25th St. #109 does not offer parking.
Does 2235 W 25th St. #109 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2235 W 25th St. #109 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 W 25th St. #109 have a pool?
Yes, 2235 W 25th St. #109 has a pool.
Does 2235 W 25th St. #109 have accessible units?
No, 2235 W 25th St. #109 does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 W 25th St. #109 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2235 W 25th St. #109 has units with dishwashers.
