Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:15 AM
1 of 39
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive
2234 Stanley Hills Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2234 Stanley Hills Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Easy to show, available immediately. Will consider small pet with pet deposit. Commission paid on first year of lease only. PHOTOS DO NOT REPRESENT THE CURRENT FURNITURE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive have any available units?
2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive have?
Some of 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive offers parking.
Does 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive has a pool.
Does 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive have accessible units?
No, 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The View
3460 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College