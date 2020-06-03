All apartments in Los Angeles
2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive

2234 Stanley Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2234 Stanley Hills Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Easy to show, available immediately. Will consider small pet with pet deposit. Commission paid on first year of lease only. PHOTOS DO NOT REPRESENT THE CURRENT FURNITURE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive have any available units?
2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive have?
Some of 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive offers parking.
Does 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive has a pool.
Does 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive have accessible units?
No, 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive has units with dishwashers.
