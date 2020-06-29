All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 20 2019 at 8:43 AM

2233 Addison Way

2233 Addison Way · No Longer Available
Location

2233 Addison Way, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Lovely 2 Bed 1.5 Bath on Great Street in Eagle Rock !

COME TO SEE THIS GREAT UNIT AT OUR OPEN HOUSE THIS THURSDAY DEC 15 FROM 3:30pm to 4:30pm ! DONT MISS IT !

Light, bright, newly refurbished 2 bed, 1.5 bath in a well-kept 7-unit building on a terrific street in the heart of Eagle Rock, convenient to Eagle Rock Blvd & great Colorado Blvd shops and restaurants. Features include spacious living room and eat-in kitchen, newly re-glazed sink, newer wood floors throughout, newer master bathroom shower stall, vanity and flooring, newly re-glazed tub, newer flooring in kitchen, 3 ceiling fans, 2 wall A/C units, plenty of cabinets & closets, half bath connected to 2nd bedroom, walk-in closet, palm tree/hillside view from windows. Laundry in building, comes with 1 uncovered parking space, owner pays for water and hot water. Sorry, no pets. Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 Addison Way have any available units?
2233 Addison Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2233 Addison Way have?
Some of 2233 Addison Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 Addison Way currently offering any rent specials?
2233 Addison Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 Addison Way pet-friendly?
No, 2233 Addison Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2233 Addison Way offer parking?
Yes, 2233 Addison Way offers parking.
Does 2233 Addison Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2233 Addison Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 Addison Way have a pool?
No, 2233 Addison Way does not have a pool.
Does 2233 Addison Way have accessible units?
No, 2233 Addison Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 Addison Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2233 Addison Way does not have units with dishwashers.

