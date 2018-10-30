2232 South Carmelina Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Natural Hardwood Floors Corner Unit 1BR in amazing location in West Los Angeles right next to Santa Monica. Super prime location. Boutique 1950's building that is very small and private. Super close to many restaurants and creative offices in Santa Monica and West LA. Pet friendly. Original wood cabinets give very log cabin feel in the heart of the city. Private outdoor space along side of building. Feels very much like a small house. Washer Dryer On-Site. 1 dedicated parking spot in rear of building. Right on Expo line and close to major creative office development! Tech scene is booming.



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text only please for much faster response)



12 month lease only

OAC



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2232-s-carmelina-ave-los-angeles-ca-90064-usa/8b877139-a768-4c78-a068-0f5d739f2476



(RLNE5151994)