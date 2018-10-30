2232 South Carmelina Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064 West Los Angeles
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Natural Hardwood Floors Corner Unit 1BR in amazing location in West Los Angeles right next to Santa Monica. Super prime location. Boutique 1950's building that is very small and private. Super close to many restaurants and creative offices in Santa Monica and West LA. Pet friendly. Original wood cabinets give very log cabin feel in the heart of the city. Private outdoor space along side of building. Feels very much like a small house. Washer Dryer On-Site. 1 dedicated parking spot in rear of building. Right on Expo line and close to major creative office development! Tech scene is booming.
Professional Leasing Contact: Brian iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text only please for much faster response)