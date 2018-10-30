All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

2232 South Carmelina Avenue

2232 South Carmelina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2232 South Carmelina Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Natural Hardwood Floors Corner Unit 1BR in amazing location in West Los Angeles right next to Santa Monica. Super prime location. Boutique 1950's building that is very small and private. Super close to many restaurants and creative offices in Santa Monica and West LA. Pet friendly. Original wood cabinets give very log cabin feel in the heart of the city. Private outdoor space along side of building. Feels very much like a small house. Washer Dryer On-Site. 1 dedicated parking spot in rear of building. Right on Expo line and close to major creative office development! Tech scene is booming.

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text only please for much faster response)

12 month lease only
OAC

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2232-s-carmelina-ave-los-angeles-ca-90064-usa/8b877139-a768-4c78-a068-0f5d739f2476

(RLNE5151994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

