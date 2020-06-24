All apartments in Los Angeles
2232 N Gower St
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

2232 N Gower St

2232 N Gower St · No Longer Available
Location

2232 N Gower St, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 05/15/19 Fabulous All Original 1920's Spanish apartment - Property Id: 102353

Incredible all original large 3 bedroom and 2 bath apartment (Complete upstairs of a 3 unit building),
Small dog allowed (NMT 25 lbs)
VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS. Remodeled kitchen and laundry room with washer and dryer. Two patios with views, one covered and one uncovered. Hardwood floors and tile throughout. Beautiful large living room with original fireplace. Unattached garage. Non-smoking building and apartment. No Pets. Must have a good credit score. Shown by appointment only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102353
Property Id 102353

(RLNE4731084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2232 N Gower St have any available units?
2232 N Gower St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2232 N Gower St have?
Some of 2232 N Gower St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2232 N Gower St currently offering any rent specials?
2232 N Gower St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2232 N Gower St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2232 N Gower St is pet friendly.
Does 2232 N Gower St offer parking?
Yes, 2232 N Gower St offers parking.
Does 2232 N Gower St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2232 N Gower St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2232 N Gower St have a pool?
No, 2232 N Gower St does not have a pool.
Does 2232 N Gower St have accessible units?
No, 2232 N Gower St does not have accessible units.
Does 2232 N Gower St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2232 N Gower St has units with dishwashers.
