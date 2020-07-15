Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2231 SUNSET PLAZA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2231 SUNSET PLAZA Drive
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:16 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2231 SUNSET PLAZA Drive
2231 Sunset Plaza Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2231 Sunset Plaza Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Listing agent has other luxury leases in area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2231 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have any available units?
2231 SUNSET PLAZA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2231 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have?
Some of 2231 SUNSET PLAZA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2231 SUNSET PLAZA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2231 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 SUNSET PLAZA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2231 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2231 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2231 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offers parking.
Does 2231 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2231 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2231 SUNSET PLAZA Drive has a pool.
Does 2231 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2231 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2231 SUNSET PLAZA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Los Angeles
North Hollywood
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Northridge
Sherman Oaks
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College