223 North Saint Louis Street
Last updated February 26 2020 at 3:15 PM
223 North Saint Louis Street
223 North Saint Louis Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
223 North Saint Louis Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 223 North Saint Louis Street have any available units?
223 North Saint Louis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 223 North Saint Louis Street currently offering any rent specials?
223 North Saint Louis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 North Saint Louis Street pet-friendly?
No, 223 North Saint Louis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 223 North Saint Louis Street offer parking?
No, 223 North Saint Louis Street does not offer parking.
Does 223 North Saint Louis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 North Saint Louis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 North Saint Louis Street have a pool?
No, 223 North Saint Louis Street does not have a pool.
Does 223 North Saint Louis Street have accessible units?
No, 223 North Saint Louis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 223 North Saint Louis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 North Saint Louis Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 North Saint Louis Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 North Saint Louis Street does not have units with air conditioning.
