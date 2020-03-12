223 N. Mountain View Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

OPEN FLOOR PLAN!! The living room, dining area and kitchen have laminate floors throughout and have been recently remodeled - new cabinets, granite counter tops, appliances including your own WASHER and DRYER!



Parking space included!!



If you love being in the heart of Los Angeles then this is the apartment for you – just minutes to shops, restaurants, Sunset Junction, Silverlake, Los Feliz, Downtown LA, Fashion Institute, USC and Hollywood. The neighborhood is quiet, pleasant and peaceful.



So that our properties remain great places to live, we check references carefully.



