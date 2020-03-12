All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 30 2019 at 1:50 AM

223 N. Mountain View Avenue

223 North Mountain View Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

223 North Mountain View Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OPEN FLOOR PLAN!! The living room, dining area and kitchen have laminate floors throughout and have been recently remodeled - new cabinets, granite counter tops, appliances including your own WASHER and DRYER!

Parking space included!!

If you love being in the heart of Los Angeles then this is the apartment for you – just minutes to shops, restaurants, Sunset Junction, Silverlake, Los Feliz, Downtown LA, Fashion Institute, USC and Hollywood. The neighborhood is quiet, pleasant and peaceful.

So that our properties remain great places to live, we check references carefully.

Amenities: stove, microwave, dishwasher, Parking, washer & dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 N. Mountain View Avenue have any available units?
223 N. Mountain View Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 N. Mountain View Avenue have?
Some of 223 N. Mountain View Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 N. Mountain View Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
223 N. Mountain View Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 N. Mountain View Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 N. Mountain View Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 223 N. Mountain View Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 223 N. Mountain View Avenue offers parking.
Does 223 N. Mountain View Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 N. Mountain View Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 N. Mountain View Avenue have a pool?
No, 223 N. Mountain View Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 223 N. Mountain View Avenue have accessible units?
No, 223 N. Mountain View Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 223 N. Mountain View Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 N. Mountain View Avenue has units with dishwashers.
