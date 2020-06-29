Rent Calculator
223 1/2 N. ST. LOUIS ST.
223 1/2 N. ST. LOUIS ST.
223 1/2 N St Louis St
·
No Longer Available
Location
223 1/2 N St Louis St, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 223 1/2 N. ST. LOUIS ST. have any available units?
223 1/2 N. ST. LOUIS ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 223 1/2 N. ST. LOUIS ST. currently offering any rent specials?
223 1/2 N. ST. LOUIS ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 1/2 N. ST. LOUIS ST. pet-friendly?
No, 223 1/2 N. ST. LOUIS ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 223 1/2 N. ST. LOUIS ST. offer parking?
No, 223 1/2 N. ST. LOUIS ST. does not offer parking.
Does 223 1/2 N. ST. LOUIS ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 1/2 N. ST. LOUIS ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 1/2 N. ST. LOUIS ST. have a pool?
No, 223 1/2 N. ST. LOUIS ST. does not have a pool.
Does 223 1/2 N. ST. LOUIS ST. have accessible units?
No, 223 1/2 N. ST. LOUIS ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 223 1/2 N. ST. LOUIS ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 1/2 N. ST. LOUIS ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 1/2 N. ST. LOUIS ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 1/2 N. ST. LOUIS ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
