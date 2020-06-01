All apartments in Los Angeles
2225 Effie
Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:15 AM

2225 Effie

2225 Effie Street · No Longer Available
Location

2225 Effie Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous freestanding single family home in Echo Park - Market rent is $3400, but you will get this amazing Echo Park home for $2800 for the next 6 months, as we are constructing another structure on the property.

This is not good for anyone who works from home or is noise sensitive. We will be working from 7am-5pm every day M-F building a retaining wall and a separate unit.

Pets welcome but could not be free as they could get hurt on the construction site.
$2800 for first six months, rent goes up to $3400 after 6 months so you could choose to move at that time, or extend your tenancy.

(RLNE5150496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 Effie have any available units?
2225 Effie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2225 Effie currently offering any rent specials?
2225 Effie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 Effie pet-friendly?
Yes, 2225 Effie is pet friendly.
Does 2225 Effie offer parking?
No, 2225 Effie does not offer parking.
Does 2225 Effie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2225 Effie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 Effie have a pool?
No, 2225 Effie does not have a pool.
Does 2225 Effie have accessible units?
No, 2225 Effie does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 Effie have units with dishwashers?
No, 2225 Effie does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2225 Effie have units with air conditioning?
No, 2225 Effie does not have units with air conditioning.
