2225 Effie

Gorgeous freestanding single family home in Echo Park - Market rent is $3400, but you will get this amazing Echo Park home for $2800 for the next 6 months, as we are constructing another structure on the property.



This is not good for anyone who works from home or is noise sensitive. We will be working from 7am-5pm every day M-F building a retaining wall and a separate unit.



Pets welcome but could not be free as they could get hurt on the construction site.

$2800 for first six months, rent goes up to $3400 after 6 months so you could choose to move at that time, or extend your tenancy.



