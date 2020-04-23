Amenities

Gorgeous House, Pool, Central AC, Quartz Counter - Property Id: 101993



22236 Covello St. Canoga Park CA 91303



Fully Remodeled and Renovated

3 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms 1850 SqFt

Tiled Living room, dining area, kitchen and bathrooms

Wood Laminate in Bedrooms

Central AC/Heat

Fireplace

Quartz Counter Tops

Washer Dryer in unit

Garage

Pool & Jacuzzi

Recessed Lighting

Pool Service and Gardener paid

1 Year Minimum lease

1 Small pet 15 lbs max allowed with $500 pet deposit

Security deposit $3695 on approved credit



Please call 818 376 9102



www.RealtySourceListings.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101993

