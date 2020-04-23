Amenities
Gorgeous House, Pool, Central AC, Quartz Counter - Property Id: 101993
22236 Covello St. Canoga Park CA 91303
Fully Remodeled and Renovated
3 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms 1850 SqFt
Tiled Living room, dining area, kitchen and bathrooms
Wood Laminate in Bedrooms
Central AC/Heat
Fireplace
Quartz Counter Tops
Washer Dryer in unit
Garage
Pool & Jacuzzi
Recessed Lighting
Pool Service and Gardener paid
1 Year Minimum lease
1 Small pet 15 lbs max allowed with $500 pet deposit
Security deposit $3695 on approved credit
Please call 818 376 9102
www.RealtySourceListings.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101993
Property Id 101993
(RLNE4784480)