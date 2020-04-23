All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22236 Covello St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22236 Covello St
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:33 PM

22236 Covello St

22236 W Covello St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Canoga Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22236 W Covello St, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous House, Pool, Central AC, Quartz Counter - Property Id: 101993

22236 Covello St. Canoga Park CA 91303

Fully Remodeled and Renovated
3 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms 1850 SqFt
Tiled Living room, dining area, kitchen and bathrooms
Wood Laminate in Bedrooms
Central AC/Heat
Fireplace
Quartz Counter Tops
Washer Dryer in unit
Garage
Pool & Jacuzzi
Recessed Lighting
Pool Service and Gardener paid
1 Year Minimum lease
1 Small pet 15 lbs max allowed with $500 pet deposit
Security deposit $3695 on approved credit

Please call 818 376 9102

www.RealtySourceListings.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101993
Property Id 101993

(RLNE4784480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22236 Covello St have any available units?
22236 Covello St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22236 Covello St have?
Some of 22236 Covello St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22236 Covello St currently offering any rent specials?
22236 Covello St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22236 Covello St pet-friendly?
Yes, 22236 Covello St is pet friendly.
Does 22236 Covello St offer parking?
Yes, 22236 Covello St offers parking.
Does 22236 Covello St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22236 Covello St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22236 Covello St have a pool?
Yes, 22236 Covello St has a pool.
Does 22236 Covello St have accessible units?
No, 22236 Covello St does not have accessible units.
Does 22236 Covello St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22236 Covello St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College