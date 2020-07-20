22234 Parthenia Street

Amenities

Nestled in a quiet, tranquil hill top community. Single story 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath home on a beautiful quiet tree-lined street. Living room features hardwood flooring, French doors, recessed lights, large brick fireplace. Off kitchen there is a light & bright dining area with bay window. Master suite offers wood burning fireplace, remodeled bath, spacious walk-in closet with built-ins. Private backyard with RV access. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available April 1st.