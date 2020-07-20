All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22234 Parthenia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22234 Parthenia Street
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:01 PM

22234 Parthenia Street

22234 Parthenia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22234 Parthenia Street, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nestled in a quiet, tranquil hill top community. Single story 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath home on a beautiful quiet tree-lined street. Living room features hardwood flooring, French doors, recessed lights, large brick fireplace. Off kitchen there is a light & bright dining area with bay window. Master suite offers wood burning fireplace, remodeled bath, spacious walk-in closet with built-ins. Private backyard with RV access. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available April 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22234 Parthenia Street have any available units?
22234 Parthenia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22234 Parthenia Street have?
Some of 22234 Parthenia Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22234 Parthenia Street currently offering any rent specials?
22234 Parthenia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22234 Parthenia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 22234 Parthenia Street is pet friendly.
Does 22234 Parthenia Street offer parking?
No, 22234 Parthenia Street does not offer parking.
Does 22234 Parthenia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22234 Parthenia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22234 Parthenia Street have a pool?
No, 22234 Parthenia Street does not have a pool.
Does 22234 Parthenia Street have accessible units?
No, 22234 Parthenia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22234 Parthenia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22234 Parthenia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College