Last updated July 12 2019 at 6:14 PM

2223 South Bentley Avenue

2223 South Bentley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2223 South Bentley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 3 bed 2 bath 2 designated gated/covered side by side parking. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Newly laminated floors. Remodeled modern kitchen with granite counter tops.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 South Bentley Avenue have any available units?
2223 South Bentley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2223 South Bentley Avenue have?
Some of 2223 South Bentley Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 South Bentley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2223 South Bentley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 South Bentley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2223 South Bentley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2223 South Bentley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2223 South Bentley Avenue offers parking.
Does 2223 South Bentley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2223 South Bentley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 South Bentley Avenue have a pool?
No, 2223 South Bentley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2223 South Bentley Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 2223 South Bentley Avenue has accessible units.
Does 2223 South Bentley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2223 South Bentley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
