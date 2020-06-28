All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:34 AM

22208 Hartland Street

22208 Hartland Street · No Longer Available
Location

22208 Hartland Street, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WEST HILLS 4 BEDROOM'S 2 BATH'S IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD! WALKING DISTANCE TO TOPANGA MALL OPEN & BRIGHT FLOOR PLAN CENTRAL A/C/HEAT COPPER PLUMBING SPACIOUS LR W/FP*DIN AREA/ FAMILY ROOM PARQUET WOOD FLOORING IN MOST OF THE HOME MARBLE FLOOR & COUNTER IN MASTER BATH SPACIOUS BACK YARD & RV PARKING & 2 CAR GARAGE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22208 Hartland Street have any available units?
22208 Hartland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22208 Hartland Street have?
Some of 22208 Hartland Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22208 Hartland Street currently offering any rent specials?
22208 Hartland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22208 Hartland Street pet-friendly?
No, 22208 Hartland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22208 Hartland Street offer parking?
Yes, 22208 Hartland Street offers parking.
Does 22208 Hartland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22208 Hartland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22208 Hartland Street have a pool?
No, 22208 Hartland Street does not have a pool.
Does 22208 Hartland Street have accessible units?
No, 22208 Hartland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22208 Hartland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22208 Hartland Street has units with dishwashers.
