Los Angeles, CA
2219 Gates Street
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

2219 Gates Street

Location

2219 Gates Street, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious House Available Now!! - Please contact Naomi for all showings at 626-660-6221

(RLNE3839086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 Gates Street have any available units?
2219 Gates Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2219 Gates Street currently offering any rent specials?
2219 Gates Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 Gates Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2219 Gates Street is pet friendly.
Does 2219 Gates Street offer parking?
No, 2219 Gates Street does not offer parking.
Does 2219 Gates Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2219 Gates Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 Gates Street have a pool?
No, 2219 Gates Street does not have a pool.
Does 2219 Gates Street have accessible units?
No, 2219 Gates Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 Gates Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2219 Gates Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2219 Gates Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2219 Gates Street does not have units with air conditioning.
