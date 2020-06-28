All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:28 PM

22149 Welby Way

22149 Welby Way · No Longer Available
Location

22149 Welby Way, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy Home available for lease. Home was completed renovated about 5 years ago. Current tenant is moving out Oct 1 2019. Please do not disturb tenant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22149 Welby Way have any available units?
22149 Welby Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 22149 Welby Way currently offering any rent specials?
22149 Welby Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22149 Welby Way pet-friendly?
No, 22149 Welby Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22149 Welby Way offer parking?
No, 22149 Welby Way does not offer parking.
Does 22149 Welby Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22149 Welby Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22149 Welby Way have a pool?
No, 22149 Welby Way does not have a pool.
Does 22149 Welby Way have accessible units?
No, 22149 Welby Way does not have accessible units.
Does 22149 Welby Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 22149 Welby Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22149 Welby Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 22149 Welby Way does not have units with air conditioning.
