All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
Los Angeles, CA
22147 Sherman Way
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
22147 Sherman Way
22147 Sherman Way
No Longer Available
Location
22147 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright Spacious Upper Apt, Newly Renovated - Property Id: 157036
Renovated Upper Apt
2 Bed 1 Bath
New Kitchen
Stove & Washer Dryer
1 Parking Space
Central AC/Heat
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157036p
Property Id 157036
(RLNE5155498)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22147 Sherman Way have any available units?
22147 Sherman Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 22147 Sherman Way have?
Some of 22147 Sherman Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 22147 Sherman Way currently offering any rent specials?
22147 Sherman Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22147 Sherman Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 22147 Sherman Way is pet friendly.
Does 22147 Sherman Way offer parking?
Yes, 22147 Sherman Way offers parking.
Does 22147 Sherman Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22147 Sherman Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22147 Sherman Way have a pool?
No, 22147 Sherman Way does not have a pool.
Does 22147 Sherman Way have accessible units?
No, 22147 Sherman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 22147 Sherman Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22147 Sherman Way has units with dishwashers.
