2214 South PALM GROVE Avenue
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

2214 South PALM GROVE Avenue

2214 South Palm Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2214 South Palm Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Spacious, newly constructed, 4 bedroom/4 bath townhome style unit features recessed lighting, hardwood floors, open floorplan with stylish kitchen living, dining, and bathroom on the main level. Upstairs there are four bedrooms (two en suite), three bathrooms, laundry room and center hall. All bathrooms have tubs. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED (Stainless steel fridge, range/oven (gas), microwave, and washer/dryer). Central AC and Heat. Two car attached garage. Centrally located in Mid City LA. This units is a great find and has great space. Should be available for October 15 move in. Application required fro each occupant over 18 with bank statements, paystubs, and credit/background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 South PALM GROVE Avenue have any available units?
2214 South PALM GROVE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2214 South PALM GROVE Avenue have?
Some of 2214 South PALM GROVE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 South PALM GROVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2214 South PALM GROVE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 South PALM GROVE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2214 South PALM GROVE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2214 South PALM GROVE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2214 South PALM GROVE Avenue offers parking.
Does 2214 South PALM GROVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2214 South PALM GROVE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 South PALM GROVE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2214 South PALM GROVE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2214 South PALM GROVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2214 South PALM GROVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 South PALM GROVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2214 South PALM GROVE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

