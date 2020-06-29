2214 South PALM GROVE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Spacious, newly constructed, 4 bedroom/4 bath townhome style unit features recessed lighting, hardwood floors, open floorplan with stylish kitchen living, dining, and bathroom on the main level. Upstairs there are four bedrooms (two en suite), three bathrooms, laundry room and center hall. All bathrooms have tubs. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED (Stainless steel fridge, range/oven (gas), microwave, and washer/dryer). Central AC and Heat. Two car attached garage. Centrally located in Mid City LA. This units is a great find and has great space. Should be available for October 15 move in. Application required fro each occupant over 18 with bank statements, paystubs, and credit/background check.