All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22139 Gilmore St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22139 Gilmore St
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:03 AM

22139 Gilmore St

22139 Gilmore St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22139 Gilmore St, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Beautiful newly constructed guest unit in a very desirable area of Woodland Hills.
outstanding Location, minutes away from Topanga mall and Westfiled village.
Private attached space including one bedroom, one bath and a living area. Separate entrance and enclosed yard. New interior paint and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. One year + minimum term. Owner will not take any pets.
Includes private washer and dryer.
Permitted ADU has its own address at 22139 Gilmore St, Woodland hills, CA 91303

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22139 Gilmore St have any available units?
22139 Gilmore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22139 Gilmore St have?
Some of 22139 Gilmore St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22139 Gilmore St currently offering any rent specials?
22139 Gilmore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22139 Gilmore St pet-friendly?
Yes, 22139 Gilmore St is pet friendly.
Does 22139 Gilmore St offer parking?
No, 22139 Gilmore St does not offer parking.
Does 22139 Gilmore St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22139 Gilmore St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22139 Gilmore St have a pool?
No, 22139 Gilmore St does not have a pool.
Does 22139 Gilmore St have accessible units?
No, 22139 Gilmore St does not have accessible units.
Does 22139 Gilmore St have units with dishwashers?
No, 22139 Gilmore St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College