Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

Beautiful newly constructed guest unit in a very desirable area of Woodland Hills.

outstanding Location, minutes away from Topanga mall and Westfiled village.

Private attached space including one bedroom, one bath and a living area. Separate entrance and enclosed yard. New interior paint and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. One year + minimum term. Owner will not take any pets.

Includes private washer and dryer.

Permitted ADU has its own address at 22139 Gilmore St, Woodland hills, CA 91303