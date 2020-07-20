Rent Calculator
2212 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2212 Laurel Canyon Blvd
2212 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
2212 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
Available 04/01/19 Laurel Canyon Hideaway - Property Id: 102360
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102360
Property Id 102360
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4730848)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2212 Laurel Canyon Blvd have any available units?
2212 Laurel Canyon Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2212 Laurel Canyon Blvd have?
Some of 2212 Laurel Canyon Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2212 Laurel Canyon Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Laurel Canyon Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 Laurel Canyon Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2212 Laurel Canyon Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2212 Laurel Canyon Blvd offer parking?
No, 2212 Laurel Canyon Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2212 Laurel Canyon Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2212 Laurel Canyon Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 Laurel Canyon Blvd have a pool?
No, 2212 Laurel Canyon Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2212 Laurel Canyon Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2212 Laurel Canyon Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 Laurel Canyon Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2212 Laurel Canyon Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
