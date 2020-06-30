Rent Calculator
Last updated May 1 2020 at 2:08 PM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
22109 BURBANK
22109 Burbank Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
22109 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Amenities
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22109 BURBANK have any available units?
22109 BURBANK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 22109 BURBANK currently offering any rent specials?
22109 BURBANK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22109 BURBANK pet-friendly?
No, 22109 BURBANK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 22109 BURBANK offer parking?
Yes, 22109 BURBANK offers parking.
Does 22109 BURBANK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22109 BURBANK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22109 BURBANK have a pool?
No, 22109 BURBANK does not have a pool.
Does 22109 BURBANK have accessible units?
No, 22109 BURBANK does not have accessible units.
Does 22109 BURBANK have units with dishwashers?
No, 22109 BURBANK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22109 BURBANK have units with air conditioning?
No, 22109 BURBANK does not have units with air conditioning.
