All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22100 Burbank Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22100 Burbank Boulevard
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:10 AM

22100 Burbank Boulevard

22100 Burbank Boulevard · (818) 399-7214
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22100 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 152F · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 883 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Welcome to this adorable two-bedroom, two-bath home in prime woodland Hills near restaurants, Costco, Westfield Topanga Mall, and close access to freeways. This condo features brand new flooring, New bathroom vanities, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Great size patio, this is a rare unit that does not have any neighbors on either side of you. Accommodations in the complex are pool, spa plenty of street parking for your guest, and secured entrance. Did I mention it's on the first floor so there are no stairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22100 Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
22100 Burbank Boulevard has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22100 Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 22100 Burbank Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22100 Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
22100 Burbank Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22100 Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 22100 Burbank Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22100 Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
No, 22100 Burbank Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 22100 Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22100 Burbank Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22100 Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 22100 Burbank Boulevard has a pool.
Does 22100 Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 22100 Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 22100 Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 22100 Burbank Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 22100 Burbank Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity