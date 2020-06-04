22100 Burbank Boulevard

Amenities

Welcome to this adorable two-bedroom, two-bath home in prime woodland Hills near restaurants, Costco, Westfield Topanga Mall, and close access to freeways. This condo features brand new flooring, New bathroom vanities, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Great size patio, this is a rare unit that does not have any neighbors on either side of you. Accommodations in the complex are pool, spa plenty of street parking for your guest, and secured entrance. Did I mention it's on the first floor so there are no stairs.