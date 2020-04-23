221 North Saint Louis St

Amenities
LIMITED OFFER!!!
$500 move-in discount if you move-in within the month of March! Apply now!!!
1,250 square foot duplex unit in the Boyle Heights neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an uncovered parking space. With excellent walk and bike scores, this location is rated as a walkers paradise and is also very bikeable. This means that daily errands do not require a car as they can easily be accomplished on foot and even more efficiently on a bike thanks to the flat surface and good bike lanes. The duplex features hardwood floors all throughout excluding the tiled bathrooms, and forced air heating and AC for climate control. The lovely kitchen consists of stylish cabinetry for storage, smooth granite countertops, and high-end stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are spacious and sunny thanks to huge windows that allow ample sunlight to enter. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided.
Walk score: 90
Bike score: 80
Nearby parks:
State Street Playground, Hollenbeck Park and Pecan Playground
Nearby Schools:
Second Street Elementary School0.27 miles
Extera Public Schools0.26 miles
Breed Street Elementary School0.28 miles
Sheridan Street Elementary School0.36 miles
Rail lines:
Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.2 miles
Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.4 miles
Bus lines:
30 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
68 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
106 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
252 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
(RLNE4648782)