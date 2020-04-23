All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 221 North Saint Louis St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
221 North Saint Louis St
Last updated April 14 2019 at 10:13 AM

221 North Saint Louis St

221 North Saint Louis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

221 North Saint Louis Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
internet access
LIMITED OFFER!!!
$500 move-in discount if you move-in within the month of March! Apply now!!!

1,250 square foot duplex unit in the Boyle Heights neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an uncovered parking space. With excellent walk and bike scores, this location is rated as a walkers paradise and is also very bikeable. This means that daily errands do not require a car as they can easily be accomplished on foot and even more efficiently on a bike thanks to the flat surface and good bike lanes. The duplex features hardwood floors all throughout excluding the tiled bathrooms, and forced air heating and AC for climate control. The lovely kitchen consists of stylish cabinetry for storage, smooth granite countertops, and high-end stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are spacious and sunny thanks to huge windows that allow ample sunlight to enter. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided.

Walk score: 90
Bike score: 80

Nearby parks:
State Street Playground, Hollenbeck Park and Pecan Playground

Nearby Schools:
Second Street Elementary School0.27 miles
Extera Public Schools0.26 miles
Breed Street Elementary School0.28 miles
Sheridan Street Elementary School0.36 miles

Rail lines:
Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.2 miles
Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.4 miles
Bus lines:
30 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
68 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
106 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
252 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

(RLNE4648782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 North Saint Louis St have any available units?
221 North Saint Louis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 North Saint Louis St have?
Some of 221 North Saint Louis St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 North Saint Louis St currently offering any rent specials?
221 North Saint Louis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 North Saint Louis St pet-friendly?
No, 221 North Saint Louis St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 221 North Saint Louis St offer parking?
Yes, 221 North Saint Louis St offers parking.
Does 221 North Saint Louis St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 North Saint Louis St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 North Saint Louis St have a pool?
No, 221 North Saint Louis St does not have a pool.
Does 221 North Saint Louis St have accessible units?
No, 221 North Saint Louis St does not have accessible units.
Does 221 North Saint Louis St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 North Saint Louis St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College