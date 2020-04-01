22061 Costanso St - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don't miss out on your chance to rent this newly renovated two story Live / Work townhouse located in the heart of Woodland Hills right off Ventura Blvd and Topanga Canyon Blvd. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath comes with a balcony and 2 garaged parking spaces



Feel free to rent out starting Feb 10th



We are a pet friendly building, and we have washer/dryer on site.



Details: Hardwood flooring, Granite Countertops, New Carpet, New paint, New Bathrooms, New lights, New dishwasher, New Refrigerator.



This unit has been occupied for years, don't miss your chance to schedule a showing! There is a Ralphs, Rite Aid, Bank of America, Petco, Subway Chipotle, Starbucks, Fatburger, Baskin Robbins, GNC, and many more stores within walking distance. Perfect location!



Please call, email, or text us for a showing. Tenants will need to provide proof of income and undergo a credit and background check.

Private 7 unit apartment building with underground garage. Each unit gets 2 garaged parking spaces.