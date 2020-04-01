All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 13 2019 at 10:30 PM

22061 Costanso St - 1

22061 Costanso Street · No Longer Available
Location

22061 Costanso Street, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss out on your chance to rent this newly renovated two story Live / Work townhouse located in the heart of Woodland Hills right off Ventura Blvd and Topanga Canyon Blvd. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath comes with a balcony and 2 garaged parking spaces

Feel free to rent out starting Feb 10th

We are a pet friendly building, and we have washer/dryer on site.

Details: Hardwood flooring, Granite Countertops, New Carpet, New paint, New Bathrooms, New lights, New dishwasher, New Refrigerator.

This unit has been occupied for years, don't miss your chance to schedule a showing! There is a Ralphs, Rite Aid, Bank of America, Petco, Subway Chipotle, Starbucks, Fatburger, Baskin Robbins, GNC, and many more stores within walking distance. Perfect location!

Please call, email, or text us for a showing. Tenants will need to provide proof of income and undergo a credit and background check.
Private 7 unit apartment building with underground garage. Each unit gets 2 garaged parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22061 Costanso St - 1 have any available units?
22061 Costanso St - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22061 Costanso St - 1 have?
Some of 22061 Costanso St - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22061 Costanso St - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
22061 Costanso St - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22061 Costanso St - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 22061 Costanso St - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 22061 Costanso St - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 22061 Costanso St - 1 offers parking.
Does 22061 Costanso St - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22061 Costanso St - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22061 Costanso St - 1 have a pool?
No, 22061 Costanso St - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 22061 Costanso St - 1 have accessible units?
No, 22061 Costanso St - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 22061 Costanso St - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22061 Costanso St - 1 has units with dishwashers.
