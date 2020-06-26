22059 Ybarra Road, Los Angeles, CA 91364 Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Rent this charming ranch style home with white picket fence. Totally remodeled 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath in Woodland Hills. It’s located south of the blvd off Topanga Canyon in a great school district (within walking distance to the Woodland Hills elementary school). Kitchen with island opens to family room with fire place. Large living room and a dining area. Master bedroom suite. Laminate floors throughout the house. Great size private backyard with fruit trees and a brick patio. Perfect for BBQ’s in the summer. Not to be missed!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22059 Ybarra Road have any available units?
22059 Ybarra Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.