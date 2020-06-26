22059 Ybarra Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Rent this charming ranch style home with white picket fence. Totally remodeled 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath in Woodland Hills. It’s located south of the blvd off Topanga Canyon in a great school district (within walking distance to the Woodland Hills elementary school). Kitchen with island opens to family room with fire place. Large living room and a dining area. Master bedroom suite. Laminate floors throughout the house. Great size private backyard with fruit trees and a brick patio. Perfect for BBQ’s in the summer. Not to be missed!