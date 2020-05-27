Rent Calculator
Last updated July 18 2019 at 12:54 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
22041 Viscanio Road
22041 Viscanio Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
22041 Viscanio Road, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Amenities
new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction
Beautiful newly constructed guest unit in a very desirable area of Woodland Hills.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22041 Viscanio Road have any available units?
22041 Viscanio Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 22041 Viscanio Road currently offering any rent specials?
22041 Viscanio Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22041 Viscanio Road pet-friendly?
No, 22041 Viscanio Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 22041 Viscanio Road offer parking?
No, 22041 Viscanio Road does not offer parking.
Does 22041 Viscanio Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22041 Viscanio Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22041 Viscanio Road have a pool?
No, 22041 Viscanio Road does not have a pool.
Does 22041 Viscanio Road have accessible units?
No, 22041 Viscanio Road does not have accessible units.
Does 22041 Viscanio Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 22041 Viscanio Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22041 Viscanio Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 22041 Viscanio Road does not have units with air conditioning.
