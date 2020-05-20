22035 Burbank Blvd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool

Woodland House Apartments gives you the key to comfortable, spacious living with plenty of amenities. Youll be pleasantly surprised by larger apartments and extra square footage. Our comfortable community is the perfect place when you want to unwind after your day. With convenient freeway access, youll never be far from any activity APARTMENT FEATURES -Large living spaces -Central heating and air conditioning -Plush carpeting -Oak cabinetry and granite-inspired countertops -Patios and balconies -Mirrored wardrobe doors -Fireplaces* -1 and 2 bedroom floorplans -Wet bar* APARTMENT COMMUNITY FEATURES -Gated entry -Evening courtesy patrol -Two pools and two spas -Laundry facilities -Recreation room -Fitness center -Covered parking -6 convenient elevator locations -Lush landscaping -Pet friendly.

.



Amenities: Large living spaces, Central heating and air conditioning, Plush carpeting, Oak cabinetry and granite-inspired, countertops, Patios and balconies, Mirrored wardrobe doors, Fireplaces*, 1 and 2 bedroom floorplans, Wet bar*, Gated entry, Evening courtesy patrol, Two pools, and two spas, Laundry facilities, Recreation room, Fitness center, Covered parking, 6 convenient elevator locations, Lush landscaping, Pet friendly.

Parking: 1 assigned space

https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/woodland-hills-1-bed-1-bath/6247/



IT490612 - IT49MC6247