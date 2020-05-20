All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22035 Burbank Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22035 Burbank Blvd
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:25 PM

22035 Burbank Blvd

22035 Burbank Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22035 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Woodland House Apartments gives you the key to comfortable, spacious living with plenty of amenities. Youll be pleasantly surprised by larger apartments and extra square footage. Our comfortable community is the perfect place when you want to unwind after your day. With convenient freeway access, youll never be far from any activity APARTMENT FEATURES -Large living spaces -Central heating and air conditioning -Plush carpeting -Oak cabinetry and granite-inspired countertops -Patios and balconies -Mirrored wardrobe doors -Fireplaces* -1 and 2 bedroom floorplans -Wet bar* APARTMENT COMMUNITY FEATURES -Gated entry -Evening courtesy patrol -Two pools and two spas -Laundry facilities -Recreation room -Fitness center -Covered parking -6 convenient elevator locations -Lush landscaping -Pet friendly.
.

Amenities: Large living spaces, Central heating and air conditioning, Plush carpeting, Oak cabinetry and granite-inspired, countertops, Patios and balconies, Mirrored wardrobe doors, Fireplaces*, 1 and 2 bedroom floorplans, Wet bar*, Gated entry, Evening courtesy patrol, Two pools, and two spas, Laundry facilities, Recreation room, Fitness center, Covered parking, 6 convenient elevator locations, Lush landscaping, Pet friendly.
Parking: 1 assigned space
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/woodland-hills-1-bed-1-bath/6247/

IT490612 - IT49MC6247

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22035 Burbank Blvd have any available units?
22035 Burbank Blvd has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22035 Burbank Blvd have?
Some of 22035 Burbank Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22035 Burbank Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
22035 Burbank Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22035 Burbank Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 22035 Burbank Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 22035 Burbank Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 22035 Burbank Blvd does offer parking.
Does 22035 Burbank Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22035 Burbank Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22035 Burbank Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 22035 Burbank Blvd has a pool.
Does 22035 Burbank Blvd have accessible units?
No, 22035 Burbank Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 22035 Burbank Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 22035 Burbank Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 22035 Burbank Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity